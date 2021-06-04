 Skip to main content
Granville man admits to distributing, possessing child pornography
A Granville man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to distributing and possessing child pornography.

Sean Eckrote, 37, admitted in U.S. District Court in Albany that he used a phone-based messaging application to distribute images and videos containing child pornography to members of a private chat group, according to a news release.

Eckrote told authorities that he distributed child pornography to others in exchange for other child pornography, and to gain acceptance within the private chat group.

Eckrote also admitted to having more images and videos of child pornography on his cellphone. This includes images of children under the age of 12, the sexual abuse and exploitation of toddlers and sadistic content, prosecutors said. 

He also had text messages with another person to arrange a meeting with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

Eckrote is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28. He faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison. This would be followed by a term of probation of at least 5 years and up to life.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda is prosecuting the case.

