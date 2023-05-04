QUEENSBURY — A Granville man was charged Wednesday with vehicular manslaughter after allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into another car, killing a Queensbury man.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report at about 11:47 p.m. of a serious motor vehicle crash on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury. Police said Michael Campbell II, 39, was driving a 2018 Ford F-15 east on Quaker Ridge Road near the intersection with Quaker Ridge Boulevard when he failed to keep right and crossed the center line, striking a 2005 GMC Safari head on.

The driver of the Safari, 33-year-old Nicholas J. Canning, died as a result of injuries in the crash.

Campbell was arrested on a charge of felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor DWI and a chemical test later determined his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.13%, the sheriff's office said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

He was processed and placed in police lockup pending an arraignment. This case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, South Queensbury Fire Department, Bay Ridge Fire Department, West Glens Falls Emergency Squad and South Queensbury EMS.