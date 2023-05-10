GRANVILLE — The woman whose horses were seized on animal neglect charges in February has a chance of getting them back.

Wendy Murphy appeared in Granville Town Court on Monday in front of Judge Roger Forando to answer the charges of animal neglect, but aside from her lawyer Tucker Stanclift, she had some unusual company in the crowd.

Shannon Celeste, animal control officer in Greenwich, Fort Edward and Fort Ann and longtime equine rescuer, was in court alongside Murphy for what she called “the first situation of its kind in her 25 years of working with horses.”

“I have never been called as a witness for the defense,” Celeste said outside of the Granville Town Hall. “I emailed Tucker (Stanclift) last night, after seeing the vet reports, and I told him I would not have taken those horses,” she said.

After Stanclift conferred with Washington County Assistant District Attorney Taylor Fitzsimmons and then with Murphy, he went before Forando to make the case that his client should get back her horses.

Murphy was indicted in February on 33 misdemeanor counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and a felony of tampering with physical evidence, after police seized 31 horses from her property.

Stanclift explained that 10 counts of the indictment against Murphy were dismissed by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan for insufficient evidence and the remaining charges were sent back down to the town court. One of the main goals was to have the horses returned that were named in the charges dismissed by the county judge.

Pre-trial hearings were set for July; however, Stanclift made it clear he did not believe the case would make it to trial.

“Presumably, we could make a decision that would render a trial moot,” Stanclift said to the judge on Monday. “The grand jury could dismiss the charges.”

The judge responded with what he said was his “gut feeling.”

“If Judge McKeighan dismissed the charges on 10 horses, then he should be the one to release those horses,” Forando said.

Both Stanclift and ADA Fitzsimmons reminded the judge that the case was already sent back from county court and McKeighan already declined to make the decision regarding the horses.

Of the 31 horses seized, only five or six still remain in Fort Ann where they were held by the Granville Dog Control Officers Ed Holland and Nancy Quell. Seven of the horses were taken in by horse rescue in Connecticut, but the rest were sold back to killpens to await slaughter if the funds are not raised to “bail” them out, like Murphy did, before they were seized.

“There is no law about having skinny horses if they were skinny when you got them,” Murphy told The Post-Star on Tuesday. “My vet was there two times in five weeks to look at my horses. They never looked at my paperwork.”

Fitzsimmons said he “didn’t feel he had the authority to release the horses,” to which Stanclift argued that he had the authority to hold them as evidence.

Stanclift compared Murphy’s horses to property illegally seized during an arrest or children in a neglect case.

“So if someone is accused of neglecting their children and there is no evidence to support that and charges are dropped, they don’t get their children back? Of course they do. These are Wendy’s children,” he explained.

The judge and Fitzsimmons stated that Murphy’s horses were forfeited after she was unable to pay the amount set by the court to cover the costs of caring for the horses.

Fitzsimmons conceded after some back and forth.

“I can say I no longer need the animals for evidence,” he said in the courtroom.