PLATTSBURGH — A jury found Gustavo Segundo-Clark guilty of all charges Thursday morning following a second partial day of deliberations in a seven-day-long trial.
“I think that the jury did what they needed to do,” Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said following the verdict.
“With the defendant being found guilty of all six charges, we certainly are thankful to them for that. We feel that they did their job and that justice has been served in this case.”
The charges included second-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.
Segundo-Clark, 25, of Beekmantown, had been accused of murdering his grandmother Ginger Clark, 73, also of Beekmantown, on Nov. 20, 2018.
Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Stitt prosecuted the case on behalf of the people, while defense attorney Joseph Mucia represented Segundo-Clark.
The jury watched a portion of video from an interview of the defendant by State Police investigators before deliberating for approximately an hour and 15 minutes Thursday before coming back with a final verdict. There was roughly five-and-a-half hours of total deliberation.
The defense and prosecution gave closing statements on Wednesday.
The prosecution interviewed a wide variety of witnesses over the course of the trial to help establish a point-by-point timeline of Segundo-Clark’s travels following Clark’s death, how evidence found in Clark’s 111 Rooney Road home in Beekmantown tied Segundo-Clark to the death, and Segundo-Clark’s demeanor and statements during interactions with law enforcement following his apprehension in Mentz in Central New York.
This included New York State Police investigators who testified to the nature of Segundo-Clark’s ever-changing story during the early stages of the investigation, State Police forensic scientists that examined evidence found at the Rooney Road residence and relatives of Segundo-Clark’s that had found Clark’s body on Nov. 22, 2018.
“We probably had a total of about 50 witnesses that we were ready to present throughout the trial; one of the major issues that we had to deal with was the intent,” Wylie said. “We had to present the whole case as it unfolded in the investigation. Make sure that it was pretty clean cut for the jury, and then also be prepared for rebuttal if we needed to do that.”
An investigation like the one required for this trial is a painstaking process, and it’s work that Wylie said he is proud paid off.
“As far as the work that our office did with New York State Police and other members of law enforcement agencies that were involved, we’re certainly proud of the work and proud of the verdict,” Wylie said.
“When I do one of these cases, people look at TV shows like ‘Law and Order’ or ‘CSI’ and there’s a crime scene, a short investigation, there’s a trial and the show’s over in an hour. That obviously isn’t reality.”
Wylie also acknowledged the efforts put in by Stitt, who interviewed several witnesses and performed the closing statement for the prosecution.
Segundo-Clark’s defense attorney Joe Mucia declined to comment on the trial until after the defendant was sentenced.
Segundo-Clark was remanded to Clinton County Jail until that sentencing, set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 by Judge William Favreau.
