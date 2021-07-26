Gloversville man receives 5 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine

FORT EDWARD — A Gloversville man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.

Joseph Panetta, 49, pleaded guilty on July 9 in Washington County Court to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Panetta was arrested on June 8, 2020, after a traffic stop on Sumpter Street in Hudson Falls. Police found 5.9 grams of meth in his vehicle. He was facing multiple charges including operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales.

He pleaded guilty to the single count in satisfaction of the charges.

Panetta has a criminal record. He served a little over 4 years in Schoharie County Court on a burglary conviction and was released in May 2019.

