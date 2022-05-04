Gloversville man charged with sexually assaulting teen

LAKE LUZERNE — A Gloversville man was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager that he was acquainted with, police said.

Police said the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit on April 27 received a report of a sexual assault involving Albert Pelkey, 40, of 45 South Main St., and a teenager.

The incident occurred in a remote wooded location in the town of Lake Luzerne, according to a news release.

Police said an investigation determined that Pelkey originally met the victim on social media.

Pelkey was sent to Warren County Jail without bail and has a court date scheduled for May 11 in Lake Luzerne Town Court.

Police said the investigation was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit and the Sex Offender Management Unit.