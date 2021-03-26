Gloversville man charged with murder in death of Mohawk resident

MOHAWK — State police have arrested a Gloversville man on a murder charge in connection with the death of a Mohawk resident.

Brett Insogna, 32, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he killed 63-year-old Thomas B. Gordon.

The investigation stemmed from a request state police received on Tuesday to do a welfare check on Gordon, who had not been seen since March 10.

Troopers found Gordon’s home in the town of Mohawk locked up, but his vehicle was not at the residence, according to a news release.

After entering his vehicle into a database, police learned that the vehicle was involved in a police pursuit in Concord, North Carolina and its driver was currently located there.

State police gained entry into Gordon’s residence and found him dead as a result of a homicide, police said.

Investigators traveled to North Carolina to further the investigation, as other members of state police worked on the case in New York.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Insogna. He is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail awaiting extradition back to New York.

State police were assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Concord Police Department and the North Carolina Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

