Glenville woman gets probation for DWI

Andrea J. Howard

WILTON — A Glenville woman was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years of probation for driving drunk and crashing her vehicle in Wilton last October.

Andrea J. Howard, 37, was arrested on Oct. 9 after police said she left her lane and struck an unoccupied vehicle off the shoulder of Route 50. Howard’s blood alcohol concentration exceeded 0.18%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Howard was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or greater. The charges were felonies because she has previous DWI convictions.

She pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in January to felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges.

