Glenville man sentenced to 5 years of probation for driving drunk and crashing car
QUEENSBURY — A Glenville man has been sentenced to 5 years of probation for driving drunk and crashing his car last January.

Jeffrey M. Brown, 49, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony DWI for the Jan. 18 incident, in which he drove off the west shoulder of Route 9N in Lake Luzerne at around 4:15 p.m.

Police found Brown inside in the vehicle with an alcoholic beverage in one of his hands. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.26%.

Brown was charged with a felony because he had at least two prior DWI convictions.

