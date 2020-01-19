Glenville man charged with felony DWI

LAKE LUZERNE — A Glenville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State Police stopped 48-year-old Jeffrey M. Brown at 4:20 p.m. on Route 9N in Lake Luzerne. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the State Police public information website.

Brown was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. He also was charged with felony aggravated DWI.

Brown was released on an appearance ticket.