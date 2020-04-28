Glenville man charged in shoplifting incidents at Wilton stores

A Glenville man is facing multiple charges for a series of shoplifting incidents in Wilton.
State Police responded to the area of Walmart on Old Glick Road on Sunday afternoon after it was reported that a man had fled the store with merchandise.
Police located the vehicle involved in the crime a short time later on Route 50 in Wilton.
The driver, 53-year-old Eugene Wachtel, was recognized by a trooper as a suspect in multiple larcenies that occurred last month in the Saratoga Springs area. Wachtel allegedly stole $523 worth of merchandise from Walmart, $488 from Target and $124 from Hannaford.
While speaking with Wachtel, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in the cup holder of his vehicle. A subsequent search revealed that Wachtel was in possession of over $450 worth of stolen merchandise from Walmart in Wilton and over $450 worth of stolen merchandise from Target in Wilton. He was also in possession of small quantity of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Wachtel is also accused of driving with a revoked licenses and multiple suspensions on his record.
Wachtel was charged with felony third-degree burglary because Hannaford has a standing no trespassing order against him. He also faces several misdemeanors including three counts of petit larceny, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle.
Wachtel was arraigned by a representative of Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is due in Saratoga Springs City Court on May 5, 2020 and Wilton Town Court on the same date at 4 p.m.
