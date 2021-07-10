Glenville man accused of trafficking drugs in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA — A Glenville man has been charged following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested 22-year-old Damani A. Went, of 174 Birch Lane, on Tuesday. Police said Went was distributing quantities of crack cocaine and heroin throughout the county, according to a news release.
Went was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.
He also faces a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released to Pretrial Services.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
