Glenville man accused of trafficking drugs in Saratoga County
Glenville man accused of trafficking drugs in Saratoga County

Damani A. Went

Went

 Provided photo

BALLSTON SPA — A Glenville man has been charged following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested 22-year-old Damani A. Went, of 174 Birch Lane, on Tuesday. Police said Went was distributing quantities of crack cocaine and heroin throughout the county, according to a news release.

Went was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released to Pretrial Services.

