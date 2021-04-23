 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls woman pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine
0 comments

Glens Falls woman pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman has admitted to selling crack cocaine.

Mindy L. Manning, 32, of Ridge Street, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Manning was arrested on Dec. 2 after she sold drugs to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Glens Falls Police Department.

Manning is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.

Mindy L. Manning

Manning

 Provided photo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gender reveal explosion rocks New Hampshire towns

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News