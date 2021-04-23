Glens Falls woman pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman has admitted to selling crack cocaine.
Mindy L. Manning, 32, of Ridge Street, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Manning was arrested on Dec. 2 after she sold drugs to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.
The investigation was conducted jointly by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Glens Falls Police Department.
Manning is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.
