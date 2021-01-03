Glens Falls woman gets probation in pretzel shop theft

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman was sentenced to 5 years of probation for stealing more than $7,000 from the Auntie Anne’s Pretzels shop in Aviation Mall while she worked there.

Breann K. Baros, 28, admitted in Warren County Court on Dec. 23 to stealing more than $100 per day during some workdays by taking money and then entering false refunds into the cash register to cover up for the missing money, police said.

She was arrested by state police in January after the store noticed financial issues in the receipts.

Barros was charged with felony counts of grand larceny and falsifying business records.

