Glens Falls woman gets 1 to 3 years in prison for driving drunk with child in car
BALLSTON SPA — A Glens Falls woman was recently sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

Tricia M. Kilduff, 41, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in November to felony aggravated DWI-Leandra’s Law.

She was arrested on April 26, 2019, in Moreau. She had a child younger than 16 years old in the vehicle.

