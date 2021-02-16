Glens Falls woman gets 1 to 3 years in prison for driving drunk with child in car

BALLSTON SPA — A Glens Falls woman was recently sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.
Tricia M. Kilduff, 41, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in November to felony aggravated DWI-Leandra’s Law.
She was arrested on April 26, 2019, in Moreau. She had a child younger than 16 years old in the vehicle.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
