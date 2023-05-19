A Glens Falls woman was arrested Friday for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover police officers in Queensbury, the Warren County Sheriff's Office reported.

Haley A. Seymour of Glens Falls sold the drug to police during a controlled drug buy operation in Queensbury, according to a sheriff's office news release. She was charged with one count of fifth degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation by narcotics enforcement units of the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Seymour was taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at Warren County Court.