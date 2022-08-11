Glens Falls woman expected to get 7 years in prison for burglary

HARTFORD — A Glens Falls woman is expected to be sentenced to 7 years in prison in connection with a burglary in Hartford last Christmas Eve.

Cassidy S. Leroux pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 5 to felony first-degree burglary.

Leroux was arrested in January after police said she was one of three people who broke into a residence on Route 196. The group is accused of assaulting a male resident inside the home and stealing money and credit cards.

Leroux had been probation at the time of the crime for an unrelated case.

Leroux was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, fourth-degree grand larceny, and misdemeanor petit larceny. She pleaded guilty to the single burglary count in satisfaction of the charges.

Leroux is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.