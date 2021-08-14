Glens Falls woman expected to get 3 years in prison for drug sales

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls woman is expected to receive a sentence of 3 years in prison for selling drugs.
Michelle L. Iorio, 31, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 6 to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Iorio was arrested in March after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Falls Police Department.
Police did not say what type of drug she sold.
Iorio is also expected to receive 2 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on Sept. 17.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.