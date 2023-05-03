GLENS FALLS — A woman was arrested for allegedly collecting more than $2,000 in improper welfare benefits.

On April 25, the Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Hope M. Hogan, 28, of Glens Falls, for alleged welfare fraud following a joint investigation with Warren County Social Services fraud investigators.

According to police, it was determined that Hogan had failed to declare income she received from SSI, which made her eligible for SNAP benefits totaling $2,632 that she wouldn't have qualified for otherwise.

Hogan was charged with fourth-degree welfare fraud, fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all of which are felonies. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on May 22.