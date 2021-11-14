 Skip to main content
Glens Falls woman charged with welfare fraud

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested and charged with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument, all felonies, on Thursday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

While living in Glens Falls from July 2018 to June 2019, Courtney A. Pemberton, 35, of Montcalm Street, falsified tenant information by failing to report income that she was earning, police said.

She received $6,710 in federal Housing and Urban Development benefits that she was not entitled to, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of this by the Glens Falls Housing Authority.

Pemberton was released and is due back in Glens Falls City Court on Nov. 23.

