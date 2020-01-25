Glens Falls woman charged with multiple DWI felonies
0 comments

Glens Falls woman charged with multiple DWI felonies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Police logo

HUDSON FALLS — New York State Police arrested a Glens Falls woman early Saturday on multiple DWI-related charges.

At about 2:41 a.m., Sandy Jones, 41, was arrested on Lower Allen Street in Hudson Falls.

Jones was charged with three felony counts of DWI, previous conviction within 10 years and operating a vehicle without a licence, according to police. Additionally, police said that Jones was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without an interlock.

Police said Jones was cited and will appear in court at a later date. 

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News