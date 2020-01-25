Glens Falls woman charged with multiple DWI felonies

HUDSON FALLS — New York State Police arrested a Glens Falls woman early Saturday on multiple DWI-related charges.
At about 2:41 a.m., Sandy Jones, 41, was arrested on Lower Allen Street in Hudson Falls.
Jones was charged with three felony counts of DWI, previous conviction within 10 years and operating a vehicle without a licence, according to police. Additionally, police said that Jones was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without an interlock.
Police said Jones was cited and will appear in court at a later date.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.