Glens Falls woman charged with felony DWI

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she drove drunk.
Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said police responded to the Cumberland Farms after receiving a report that a woman had pulled into the parking lot and appeared to have some damage to her vehicle.
French said an officer interviewed the driver, 32-year-old Genevieve Cassidy, and found her to be intoxicated.
Cassidy was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. She was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI.
She was released on an appearance ticket.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
