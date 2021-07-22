Glens Falls woman charged with felony DWI

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she drove drunk.

Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said police responded to the Cumberland Farms after receiving a report that a woman had pulled into the parking lot and appeared to have some damage to her vehicle.

French said an officer interviewed the driver, 32-year-old Genevieve Cassidy, and found her to be intoxicated.

Cassidy was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. She was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI.

She was released on an appearance ticket.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.