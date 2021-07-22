 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls woman charged with felony DWI
0 comments

Glens Falls woman charged with felony DWI

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she drove drunk.

Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said police responded to the Cumberland Farms after receiving a report that a woman had pulled into the parking lot and appeared to have some damage to her vehicle.

French said an officer interviewed the driver, 32-year-old Genevieve Cassidy, and found her to be intoxicated.

Cassidy was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. She was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI.

She was released on an appearance ticket.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News