GLENS FALLS — A woman was arrested after driving with a blood alcohol level over two times the legal limit, state police said.

On March 18 at 11:29 p.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Glen Street in Glens Falls for multiple violations of the vehicle and traffic laws, troopers said in a press release. The driver was identified as Ashley S. Jones, 36, of Glens Falls.

Jones was charged with driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations. Troopers said she recorded a 0.19% BAC, over twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

She was issued tickets returnable to the Glens Falls City Court on March 30 and released to a sober third party.