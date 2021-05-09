Glens Falls woman charged with aggravated DWI

QUEENSBURY — A 68-year-old Glens Falls woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in Queensbury on Saturday, police said.

At about 2:45 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to state Route 9 after receiving a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver. A concerned driver reported a gray-colored Honda HR-V was driving erratically, nearly causing at least one crash, police said.

The vehicle was observed swerving in and out of its lane by police and was stopped on Route 9 near the intersection of Sweet Road, police said.

Police said they determined that the driver, Maureen A. Ives, was driving while intoxicated.

Ives consented to a chemical breath test that revealed that she had a blood alcohol content of 0.21%, according to police. The threshold for driving while intoxicated is 0.08% in the state.

Ives was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and issued traffic tickets for failing to maintain the lane and operating with an open container, police said.

She was later released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

The incident was investigated by sheriff’s Patrol Officer John Bateholts.