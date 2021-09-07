 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls woman charged after police say she threatened neighbor
0 comments

Glens Falls woman charged after police say she threatened neighbor

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she threatened her neighbor.

Police said Crystina Y. Dean, 31, threatened to physically harm her neighbor at the apartments at 67 Cherry St.

Dean was having an ongoing dispute with the person, who had an order of protection against her.

Dean was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor harassment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News