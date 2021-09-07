Glens Falls woman charged after police say she threatened neighbor

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she threatened her neighbor.
Police said Crystina Y. Dean, 31, threatened to physically harm her neighbor at the apartments at 67 Cherry St.
Dean was having an ongoing dispute with the person, who had an order of protection against her.
Dean was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor harassment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
