Glens Falls woman arrested on drug charges

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls woman has been arrested on drug charges.

Michelle L. Iorio, 31, has been indicted on charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrest came after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Falls Police Department, according to a news release.

Police did not say what type of drug Iorio is accused of selling.

She was arraigned in Washington County Court.

Iorio was arrested back in September after state police said she possessed cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on the Northway. Iorio is also accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

