 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls woman arrested on drug charges
0 comments

Glens Falls woman arrested on drug charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Michelle L. Iorio

Iorio

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls woman has been arrested on drug charges.

Michelle L. Iorio, 31, has been indicted on charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrest came after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Falls Police Department, according to a news release.

Police did not say what type of drug Iorio is accused of selling.

She was arraigned in Washington County Court.

Iorio was arrested back in September after state police said she possessed cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on the Northway. Iorio is also accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scavengers help clean New Delhi, plea for vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News