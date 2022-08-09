 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls woman arrested for active bench warrant and drug possession

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop after police discovered she had an active bench warrant, and she was also found to be in possession of narcotics, police said. 

Ashley E. Vetrano, 33, was riding as a passenger in a car when she was arrested due to an active bench warrant for previously possessing drugs. Vetrano was also found to be in possession of 17 grams of cocaine on Saturday, police said. 

She was arraigned in Warren County Court and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd and 7th degrees.

Vetrano was released and is scheduled to appear at a later date in Glens Falls City Court in connection with the bench warrant, as well as in Queensbury Town Court on the drug charges, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

This was an ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

