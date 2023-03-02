GLENS FALLS — Two people were injured after a shooting on Dix Avenue early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at 4:14 a.m. at a residence at 29 Dix Ave. Two people were shot. One person is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Albany Medical Center, according to a news release from the city.

The release said there is no threat to the public and that the shooter and victims were from Glens Falls.

No charges have been filed, and additional information was not immediately available.

