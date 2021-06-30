Glens Falls police use Taser to arrest man accused of violating protection order

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls police had to use a Taser on Tuesday night to arrest a man who had barged into a residence with a knife.

Detective Lt. Seth French said officers responded to a residence on South Delaware Street at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a man, later identified as 32-year-old Brian Clark, who had kicked in a door and was armed with a knife.

Clark is prohibited by an order from having any contact with the resident. He had already gained entry to the residence before officers arrived.

He left while officers were on scene and got into a physically altercation with police, which resulted in the deployment of the Taser.

Clark was eventually arrested. There were no injuries to Clark, the officers or the resident, according to French.

Clark was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt as well as misdemeanors of criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Glens Falls City Court on Wednesday. French said additional charges are possible.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.