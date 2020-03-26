Glens Falls police seeking suspicious person

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department is seeking a suspicious person who allegedly approached a woman from behind while walking in downtown Glens Falls and subjected her to improper contact.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Glens and South streets.

The suspect, who was described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall with a skinny build and was wearing a gray colored hooded sweatshirt with a hood over their head, immediately fled the area on foot north on Glen Street then into the South Street parking lot.

Police are asking businesses and anyone who may have any information about this case to contact the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.