GLENS FALLS — Two people were arrested on accusations of driving while intoxicated in separate incidents in the city, while another person faces burglary and criminal mischief charges in connection with a dispute, according to the Glens Falls Police Department.

On Thursday at 9:04 p.m., Glens Falls Police said they observed a maroon Dodge Charger traveling on Bay Street with heavy front end damage and smoke coming from the passenger side of the front end.

According to police, the driver was stopped on Bay Street but then pulled away and traveled several blocks before pulling over again on Ridge Street with police following.

The driver was identified as Katrina Moon, 37, of Glens Falls. She was charged with DWI after allegedly having a blood alcohol content of over .18%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Police said they are not aware of where and how the damage to the vehicle occurred before the traffic stop.

In a separate incident, a Fort Edward man was charged with felony DWI, for having a previous conviction within 10 years, after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday.

Matthew Tucker, 34, of Fort Edward, is in Warren County Jail after Glens Falls Police identified him as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the Elm Street parking lot at 1:12 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Tucker's car hit a parked car and then left the parking lot before being stopped on Glen Street near the Cool Insuring Arena.

Police arrested Tucker, who refused a breathalyzer, on a felony DWI charge, due to a previous DWI conviction in 2015.

A Queensbury man was also arrested by the police department on felony charges after an incident on Goodwin Avenue on Friday.

According to Glens Falls police, Kristopher Green, 34, of Queensbury, was at a home on Goodwin Avenue around 8 a.m. when a verbal argument ensued.

Green allegedly struck the victim and broke a ceiling fan before leaving the residence, but then came back in by breaking a door. While inside, police said, he pushed the victim and broke a chair, before again exiting and breaking windows on the victim's car outside.

He fled before police arrived, but he was located later that day in Queensbury by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to Glens Falls Police where he was arrested and arraigned on felony counts of second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, as well as a misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief charge and second-degree harassment, a violation.