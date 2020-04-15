Glens Falls Police Department joins Neighbors by Ring program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department has joined Neighbors by Ring app to help connect the community through people, security cameras and law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime.

The Neighbors app provides users with real-time, local crime and safety information and allows user to share information directly with the department, the Police Department wrote in a news release.

The Neighbors app is available for Apple iOS and Android devices in the app store or text “staysafe” to 555888. Once successfully downloaded, the user can opt in to join their unique neighborhood.

Users can then customize the geographic area they want to receive notifications for and can only receive alerts for their geographic location.

From the app users can share information and read up-to-the minute notifications, and you do not need a Ring device to participate. Anyone with any camera system can upload content to the Neighbors app.

The Glens Falls Police Department is encouraging community members if they see something, share something and report it on the Neighbors app or by calling 518-761-3840. If it is an emergency, immediately dial 911.