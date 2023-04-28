GLENS FALLS — Police in Glens Falls continue to receive and investigate a significant number of reports of items being stolen from unlocked motor vehicles over the last few weeks.

According to a news release on Friday, the incidents have been taking place at night and coincide with a typical pattern seen this time of the year.

“We see this every spring,” Chief Jarred Smith said. “There’s a rise in items stolen from unlocked motor vehicles overnight. The subjects who are responsible will attempt to see if a vehicle is locked or not. If the vehicle is locked, they typically move on. It is very rare that we receive any reports of forced entry or windows being broken in any investigation like this.”

Smith went on to explain what can happen to an unlocked car and how to avoid being targeted.

“If a motor vehicle is left unlocked, the subject(s) will enter, search, and steal any valuables left inside a vehicle before quickly moving on. These types of crimes occur very quickly making them very difficult to catch. Thus, we’re asking everyone within the city to lock your motor vehicles and to remove any valuables from your vehicle anytime it will be left unattended.”

The Glens Falls Police Department is also asking the public to check their security cameras, and if anything is found, to notify police immediately.

Individuals with any information should contact Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840.