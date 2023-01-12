Glens Falls Police are looking for suspect in three armed robberies

GLENS FALLS — A string of possibly connected armed robberies occurred in Glens Falls on Tuesday night and early Thursday morning.

Glens Falls Police are looking for at least one suspect after receiving three reports of pedestrians being robbed at gunpoint by a masked individual.

The suspect has been described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a skinny build, all-black clothing, black face mask and a red backpack, according to a news release.

On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., police received two reports of an individual approaching groups of people near the corner of Broad and LaRose streets.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the victims and displayed a black handgun before demanding money. The suspect did obtain a small amount of money before fleeing on foot.

On Thursday morning at 1:05 a.m., police received another armed robbery report involving an individual in all-black with a red face mask and a handgun demanding money near the corner of Bay and Union streets. The suspect did not receive any money before fleeing on foot.

Police said it is unknown at this time if the incidents are related or if the crimes were committed by the same suspect.

Anyone in the area with security camera footage is asked to contact the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals.