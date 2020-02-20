Glens Falls Police annual report shows big drop in arrests, increase in overdoses

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police made significantly fewer arrests last year, with felonies dropping by nearly 50 percent and drug arrests plummeting by nearly 60 percent.

Despite the large decrease in arrests, the department's data shows that 2019 was a busier year than 2018 for other types of activity. The department handled more calls for service, investigated more motor vehicle accidents and issued more traffic tickets and parking tickets.

The local crime data seems to mirror a statewide trend that has shown a continuing drop in crime and arrests for more than a decade, other than increases in drug and property crimes in parts of the state when the opioid epidemic spiraled out of control in 2015-2017. New York's statewide crime data for 2019 has not yet been released.

Glens Falls Police Chief Tony Lydon said the 2019 decrease in arrests likely stems from a number of factors, including the fact that the department has fewer officers than it has traditionally had.

"There could be numerous reasons why the arrest numbers were down in 2019 but there isn’t enough data to point to a singular cause," he said.