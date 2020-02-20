Glens Falls Police annual report shows big drop in arrests, increase in overdoses

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police made significantly fewer arrests last year, with felonies dropping by nearly 50 percent and drug arrests plummeting by nearly 60 percent.
Despite the large decrease in arrests, the department's data shows that 2019 was a busier year than 2018 for other types of activity. The department handled more calls for service, investigated more motor vehicle accidents and issued more traffic tickets and parking tickets.
The local crime data seems to mirror a statewide trend that has shown a continuing drop in crime and arrests for more than a decade, other than increases in drug and property crimes in parts of the state when the opioid epidemic spiraled out of control in 2015-2017. New York's statewide crime data for 2019 has not yet been released.
Glens Falls Police Chief Tony Lydon said the 2019 decrease in arrests likely stems from a number of factors, including the fact that the department has fewer officers than it has traditionally had.
"There could be numerous reasons why the arrest numbers were down in 2019 but there isn’t enough data to point to a singular cause," he said.
Glens Falls Police activity
|Activity
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2011
|Arrests
|1,089
|1,475
|1,780
|1,547
|2,320
|Felonies
|101
|225
|269
|233
|290
|Drug arrests
|122
|302
|369
|200
|323
|Traffic tickets
|2,406
|2,188
|2,792
|2,406
|3,567
|Vehicle accidents
|667
|564
|531
|634
|804
The department has 27 sworn police officers, with two more recruits being trained in the regional law enforcement academy. At one point in the early 2000s, the department had 33 officers.
The detective division has been short one person since Detective Lt. Pete Casertino retired last summer.
Lydon said he doesn't judge the department's performance by arrests, as crime prevention is a large part of its mission as well.
"The department’s goal has always been to prevent crime and conduct thorough investigations of the crimes that are reported," he said.
Glens Falls Police handled five drug overdose deaths last year, compared to two in 2018, Lydon said.
Driving while intoxicated arrests rose from 44 in 2018 to 45 last year.
The department handled 13,970 calls for service last year, which Lydon said was an increase of about 2 percent.
The hiring of a new parking enforcement officer and a department-wide push to more thoroughly enforce the city’s overnight street parking ban has resulted in more parking tickets in the last two years, and parking ticket revenue increased more than 12 percent last year.
