Glens Falls pair face drug charges following Northway traffic stop

MOREAU — Two Glens Falls residents were arrested Monday evening after drugs were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Northway, police said.

State Police said they conducted a stop of a vehicle at about 5 p.m. Monday after observing a traffic infraction. During the investigation, troopers searched the vehicle and the occupants were found in possession of about 3.6 grams of cocaine and a digital scale containing cocaine residue.

Brittany Maxwell, 38, of Glens Falls was charged with fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, for allegedly possessing the drug and the driver Joseph Reynolds, 24, also of Glens Falls was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing the digital scale.

Both were placed in custody and transported to the Wilton barracks for processing. Both were issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court at 9 a.m. July 1.