Glens Falls man with lengthy rap sheet facing contraband charges

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after it was determined he was in position of dangerous contraband while in jail earlier this month.

Matthew T. Poulos, 39, was arrested on July 9 after investigators from the Washington County Sheriff's Office determined he was in possession of dangerous contraband while incarcerated at the Washington County Jail, according to a news release.

He was charged with possession of dangerous contraband, a felony.

In 2012, Poulos was charged with a pair of felonies for allegedly assaulting two correction officers at the Warren County Jail during a routine contraband search. He was serving out a five-year prison sentence for drug sales at the time of the incident.

Poulos was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and was held a Washington County Jail pending an appearance at Fort Edward Town Court.