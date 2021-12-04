Glens Falls man who hit 1-year-old son spends 7 days in jail

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man who punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach was sentenced recently to 15 days jail and served seven.

Dayton Cross, 31, was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after the girl’s mother, Jessica Sullivan, saw Cross slam down the infant and punch him in the abdomen area on July 17.

Sullivan was downstairs and watched the incident on a video camera.

She told police that the 1-year-old had been crying but stopped after being struck.

Sullivan said the Cross told her he was sorry and he did not know why he did this.

The toddler was not seriously hurt, which resulted in the misdemeanor charge.

Sullivan told NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner, that she believes the sentence was light.

“It was horrible to watch and it’s something that I will literally never get out of my head. It’s just a system that isn’t really designed to protect children,” she said.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the issue is there is no statute for a felony-level endangering the welfare of a child charge.

The maximum sentence for a misdemeanor is one year in jail. Carusone said his office did not offer a plea bargain in this case but the defendant pleaded to the charge.

The court has a wide latitude in determining the punishment and reviews a pre-sentence report, according to Carusone.

The sentenced includes 3 years of post-release supervision and an order of protection.

Carusone said he has spoken to people in the Legislature about creating a felony endangering charge.

He said prosecutors have conversations with victims all the time about why certain crimes do not carry more punishment.

“You have an expectation of what the law will provide and then there’s the reality of what the options are,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

