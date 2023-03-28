BALLSTON SPA — A grand jury has indicted the off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy shot by police for allegedly refusing to drop his weapon after an early morning altercation in Saratoga Springs last fall.

Vito E. Caselnova IV, 25, of Glens Falls, was arraigned in Saratoga County Court Tuesday on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm in a sensitive location and two counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. He is also facing misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment, as well as a violation of second-degree harassment.

Caselnova pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge James Murphy. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond. Caselnova was taken into custody, and one of his attorneys, Greg Teresi, said someone was planning to post the cash bail.

Murphy also issued an order of protection prohibiting Caselnova from having contact with one of the other parties involved.

The charges stem from an incident in the early morning hours of Nov. 20 just after 3 a.m. on Caroline Street.

Police said at the time that Caselnova got into an altercation with a group of six people, some or all of whom lived in the Utica area. At least three people attacked Caselnova. He was slammed onto the hood of a car and then knocked to the ground.

At that point, police said, Caselnova pulled his jacket back to reveal he was armed. One of the other individuals drews a handgun and pointed it in the direction of Caselnova and began to fire. Caselnova returned fire. About seven or eight shots were exchanged.

Three officers responded to scene and saw Caselnova waving the gun from side to side, authorities said. They gave eight commands to drop the weapon and get down on the ground. Police said Caselnova begans to turn with the gun and police fired close to a dozen shots.

Caselnova was hospitalized with 10 bullet wounds.

Caselnova is a graduate from Glens Falls High School.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said in a news release that the grand jury reviewed extensive information from the Saratoga Springs Police Department, New York State Police and from local citizens.

“The grand jury investigation and decisions were neither rushed nor reached lightly, as it took a considerable amount of time to identify, compile and review testimony, evidence and information surrounding the events of Nov. 20, 2022. The grand jury’s ultimate decision is reflected in the charges that were voted,” she said in a news release

"Here, the necessary steps were taken to gather as much eyewitness, video, photographic and physical evidence as could be collected in order to ensure that the grand jury was able to make an informed decision."

Heggen criticized Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino for releasing two short clips of the body camera footage after the incident.

“With the investigation in its infancy, Montagnino and Kim jumped to conclusions and set forth a narrative based on speculation, not evidence,” she said in a news release.

