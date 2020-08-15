Glens Falls man sentenced to one year in jail for rape

BALLSTON SPA — A Glens Falls man was sentenced to one year in jail on Thursday after admitting to having sex with a minor.

Shawn A. Morse, 20, of Columbia Avenue, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court last November to a charge of felony second-degree rape. Morse was arrested in July 2019 after police said he had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Morse was not accused of forcing the girl to have sex, but she is too young to legally consent. The age of consent is 17 in New York.

The girl’s family had contacted police after they learned of the assault. Her father had posted on social media that his daughter was missing and last seen with Morse. She later returned home.

