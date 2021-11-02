Glens Falls man sentenced to one year in jail for driving drunk, crashing motorcycle

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to one year in jail for driving drunk and crashing his motorcycle.

Taylor S. Brown was arrested on July 10 after he got his motorcycle stuck in a ditch off the roadway on Route 197 in Fort Edward just after 4 a.m.

Brown had been revving the motor to try to get out of the ditch.

The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath and observed signs he was impaired, police said. Brown was not able to complete field sobriety tests.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Brown pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 22 to DWI and criminal mischief.

