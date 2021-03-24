Glens Falls man sentenced to 6 months in jail for graffiti spree

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to 6 months in Warren County Jail for spray-painting graffiti on buildings in the fall of 2019.

Anthony L. Dean, 22, pleaded guilty on March 17 in Warren County Court to felony third-degree criminal mischief for a graffiti spree that took place on Oct. 2 on Burke Drive and Aviation Road in Queensbury.

The graffiti included the gang reference “Crip” and swastikas on the building and a sign at the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society on Burke Drive.

Dean, along with Queensbury resident Gaven M. Wasson, also spray-painted on a street sign, an exterior wall at the Speedway store on Aviation Road and a storage building at the Methodist Church.

Police did not believe the duo had any anti-Semitic intent.

Dean was also sentenced to 5 years of probation and must pay restitution.

Wasson had already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation, 96 hours of community service and restitution.

