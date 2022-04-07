Glens Falls man sentenced to 32 years in prison for killing infant son

A Glens Falls man was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to 32 years in prison for killing his 7-week-old infant son last July.

Tyler Zaugg, 20, also received five years of post-release supervision, which was the expected sentencing following his guilty plea to his crimes on Feb. 8.

He had pleaded guilty to violent felony charges of second-degree assault and first-degree manslaughter. The manslaughter charge carried with it a 25-year sentence, and the assault charge carried a seven-year sentence.

Both are maximum sentences for the charges and will run consecutively.

Zaugg was arrested by Glens Falls police on July 4 after they responded to an EMS call at the Broad Street Commons apartment complex. Police had said that the call came in just before 6 p.m., and that officers observed the infant to have injuries that were life-threatening.

Officers believed that Zaugg caused the injuries, according to police.

Zaugg had been watching the 7-week-old child named Noah while Delaney Lock, the child's mother, was away at her mother's residence.

The infant was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he spent nearly two weeks before succumbing to his injuries.

There were some victims who spoke in court Thursday, but Zaugg declined to make comments, according to Carusone.

One of those victims was Lock.

She said that she was hoping to "gain some peace" for herself and Noah in court on Thursday. She said that she watched for two weeks while her son was in a hospital bed.

She said she felt pain while making medical decisions around Noah's life.

"To this day, I have no idea exactly ... no idea what exactly Tyler intentionally did to my baby," Lock said.

Lock, who is 20 years old, said she envisioned herself raising her son to treat everyone with kindness.

"Though I am young, I did all I could for Noah and just wanted the right to watch my son grow," she said.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone thanked first responders from the Glens Falls Police Department and the Glens Falls Fire Department for their lifesaving efforts.

"They really did everything in their power and they were so quick to get on scene," Carusone said. "Their efforts were quite impressive."

He went on to thank the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Glens Falls Police Department and the New York State Police for their work investigating the case.

Carusone said in a news release that he hoped that the 32-year prison sentence would help provide the victim's family with closure.

"Although the defendant received the maximum determinate prison sentence for his horrific acts, no sentence will bring the victim back to his loved ones," he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

