QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was accused of videotaping a child and woman in a bathroom at a Glens Falls home for more than a year was sentenced in Warren County Court on Thursday to 1 to 3 years in prison.

Michael C. Lord, 32, was arrested in November by Glens Falls Police after authorities found videos on his cellphone showing a woman using a bathroom. They discovered that Lord had set up the phone to secretly record videos when people were in the bathroom.

The incidents took place between January 2017 and August 2018.

The child was under the age of 15 with whom Lord was acquainted.

Police do not believe Lord distributed the videos.

Lord was charged with multiple counts of felony unlawful surveillance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison, to be served concurrently on each count of the indictment.

