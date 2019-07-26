QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was accused of videotaping a child and woman in a bathroom at a Glens Falls home for more than a year was sentenced in Warren County Court on Thursday to 1 to 3 years in prison.
Michael C. Lord, 32, was arrested in November by Glens Falls Police after authorities found videos on his cellphone showing a woman using a bathroom. They discovered that Lord had set up the phone to secretly record videos when people were in the bathroom.
The incidents took place between January 2017 and August 2018.
The child was under the age of 15 with whom Lord was acquainted.
Police do not believe Lord distributed the videos.
Lord was charged with multiple counts of felony unlawful surveillance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
He was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison, to be served concurrently on each count of the indictment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.