{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man will head to trial in June after rejecting a plea offer in the case.

Antonie J. Shaw, 37, had been indicted in Warren County Court on 10 charges in connection with four alleged sales of heroin and cocaine. He was arrested on Jan. 17 following an investigation by State Police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaw rejected an offer of 8 years in prison.

His trial is scheduled for June 17.

Shaw has lengthy criminal history with two felony convictions for narcotics sales and robbery.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments