Thomas Maxwell in court

Thomas Maxwell, left, sits with lawyer William Montgomery on Wednesday in Warren County Court. A trial date was set in Maxwell's case on child sex charges.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who allegedly raped and sexually abused a young girl repeatedly over an eight-year period will stand trial early next year after he again rejected a plea deal offer on Wednesday.

Thomas J. Maxwell, 39, of Baldwin Avenue, is to stand trial in Warren County Court starting March 23 on charges related to alleged abuse of a child he knew.

He was indicted in August on 17 felony counts for repeated sex assaults of a child younger than the age of 13 that began in 2011 and continued until earlier this year. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty, and faces up to life in state prison.

Glens Falls Police arrested him in March after an investigation that began when the girl disclosed the alleged abuse.

Warren County Judge John Hall advised Maxwell on Wednesday that the plea offer to resolve the charges included a 12 1/2-year prison term to be followed by 20 years on parole. But Maxwell, through his lawyer, rebuffed the proposal.

"It appears the matter is headed to trial," Hall said.

Maxwell's lawyer, William Montgomery, said his client was not willing to accept the plea deal. He has made a pre-trial motion to dismiss the charges on evidentiary and technical issues, on which Hall has yet to rule as he awaits a response from the Warren County District Attorney's Office.

Montgomery said he is also awaiting word on results of a polygraph tests done by State Police before Maxwell was arrested. He said State Police have indicated there was no written report prepared on the test.

"I feel the defendant is entitled to know what the results were," he said.

Police said Maxwell confessed during the polygraph exam.

Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin said his office would work to get an answer on what investigators concluded about Maxwell's veracity when given the test.

Polygraph test results are not admissible as evidence in criminal cases in New York.

Among the charges faced by Maxwell are counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, which carry a sentence of up to life in state prison, as well as first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act counts that could bring 25 years apiece.

Maxwell is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

