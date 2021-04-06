Glens Falls man receives 6 months in jail for possessing child pornography

BALLSTON SPA — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Friday to 6 months in jail for possessing child pornography.
Edward Kelly, 47, formerly of Greenfield, was arrested by state police back on Sept. 9 after an investigation found he had images on a digital device that promoted child sexual exploitation.
Kelly was charged with felony counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child and promotion of a sexual performance of a child.
He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Jan. 7 to a single count of possessing a sexual performance of a child in satisfaction of the charges.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
