Glens Falls man receives 6 months in jail for possessing child pornography

BALLSTON SPA — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Friday to 6 months in jail for possessing child pornography.

Edward Kelly, 47, formerly of Greenfield, was arrested by state police back on Sept. 9 after an investigation found he had images on a digital device that promoted child sexual exploitation.

Kelly was charged with felony counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child and promotion of a sexual performance of a child.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Jan. 7 to a single count of possessing a sexual performance of a child in satisfaction of the charges.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.