Glens Falls man receives 3 years of probation in baseball bat threat

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was sentenced to 3 years of probation for allegedly threatening a man with a baseball bat.

Trey J. Aldrich was arrested in September 2018 for the incident on Broad Street. Police did not say at the time what prompted the confrontation.

He initially had been charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing.

Aldrich pleaded guilty on Aug. 5 in Warren County Court to misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.