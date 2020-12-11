Glens Falls man receives 3 years in prison for assaulting 2-year-old child

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Wednesday in Warren County Court to 3 years in prison for assaulting a child in July.

Devon MacDuff, 31, was arrested on July 16 for the July 7 incident in Glens Fall in which he injured the child so severely that he caused internal injuries requiring hospitalization.

MacDuff had pleaded guilty in November to felony second-degree assault.

He also faces 5 years of post-release supervision when he is released from prison.

