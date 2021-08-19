Glens Falls man receives 10 years of probation for arson, rape

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty in May to arson and rape charges.

Anthony J. Hart, 22, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2019 after police said he set a home on fire next to the former Leo’s Lobster restaurant on Route 9 near the Lake George town line.

He had been staying in a cabin at the King Hendrick Motel across the road. The Warren County Department of Social Services had placed him there, because he needed temporary assistance after coming to the area from Schenectady.

Police suspected him when he showed up at the fire scene, asking a lot of questions. He admitted to setting leaves next to the home on fire.

Hart had been charged with felony fourth-degree arson, but he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count.

Hart also pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in an unrelated case. He was arrested in January after police said he had sex with a 14-year-old girl on Dec. 30, 2019.

There were no allegations that he forced the girl to have sex, but she was too young to legally consent.

